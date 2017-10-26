John Mayer Talks About His Sobriety

John Mayer has been one year sober and took to Twitter with a message of encouragement.

I post this because I want people to know that “that’s enough for now” is on the menu, so to speak. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 24, 2017

Earlier this year, he spoke with Rolling Stone about his sobriety, saying:

“Drinking is a f–king con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. ‘I said two, now it’s three, now we’re at four?'”

While Mayer said that he never really had a serious drinking problem, he decided to take a break because it “always felt wrong.”