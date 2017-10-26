John Mayer Talks About His Sobriety

By Darik
Filed Under: John Mayer
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

John Mayer has been one year sober and took to Twitter with a message of encouragement.

Earlier this year, he spoke with Rolling Stone about his sobriety, saying:

“Drinking is a f–king con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. ‘I said two, now it’s three, now we’re at four?'”

While Mayer said that he never really had a serious drinking problem, he decided to take a break because it “always felt wrong.”

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live