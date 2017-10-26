John Stamos Wants His Own Full House

He just got engaged. Like, just got engaged to Caitlin McHughthis past Sunday. He’s already talking about having kids and starting his own family.

He says that he’s always wanted a family, and has even “always been pretty vocal” about it, and says that it’s just taken him some time. When asked about having kids after his engagement, he said “that’s certainly the plan.” Why has it taken him so long? He says that he “just wasn’t the best me and I wasn’t going to attract someone like Caitlin” He said that he had to spend time working on himself first, and once he bettered himself, he says that “this beauty just came into my life.”

Not that age matters, but he’s 54, and she’s 31.

Source.

