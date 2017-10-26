Kate Winslet’s Most Fond Memory Of Working With Justin Timberlake?

Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake starred in a movie together. It’s called “Wonder Wheel,” and it’s about a 1950s housewife (Winslet) who begins to have an affair with a lifeguard (Timberlake). When asked what her fondest memory was of working with Justin, she had a pretty unconventional answer.

But first, when we ask actors what their favorite part about filming a movie was, some will talk about a certain scene in a movie, whether they got to experience a theme park with no lines, or were able to enjoy skiing, or filming a relaxing beach scene, something like that. Many actors will usually tell the story about something that happened behind the scenes, like an outtake or a prank they played or were part of.

Not Kate.

She and Justin shared a trailer together. No, there wasn’t anything naughty happening, but Kate say that her most fond memory of working with Justin is something that most of us would probably rather not have to deal with. She says, “We shared a trailer. We had a thin partition wall between us. I would hear him peeing in the morning and singing to himself, and I loved it.”

That’s a little creepy, Kate. Just a bit.

She says the reason that’s the chosen memory is because she was relieved (no pun intended) that Justin wasn’t what any of the cast and crew thought he would be. It’s so weird that Kate Winslet would make such an odd observation and turn it into a sweet sentiment. But it works, and that’s actually pretty awesome.

The movie comes out December 1st.

