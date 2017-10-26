Paris Hilton Is Releasing A Unicorn Mist Spray Soon

By Darik
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Once the weather starts getting colder, skin tends to feel drier. That’s where mist sprays come in to save the day.

Paris Hilton is releasing a limited edition Unicorn Mist spray that can be used for many purposes, including as a makeup setter, toner, and all-around skin refresher. The website says that the spray is made with all-natural ingredients and wasn’t tested on animals.

The bottle comes in a pretty holographic bottle, but there isn’t any kind of glitter or shimmer in the actual product.

The product is currently available for pre-order online, but there hasn’t been an official release date, Bustle reports.

