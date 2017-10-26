Police Officer Helps Boy Forgotten At School On Birthday

This police officer truly went above and beyond the call of duty.

The Daily Mail has reported that Darryl Robinson, an officer with the Green Bay Police Department, is being called a hero for what he did for an 8-year-old boy on his birthday.

Robinson received a call from the boy’s school where the child had not been picked up at the end of the day. Even worse, it was the little boy’s birthday that day.

School administrators informed him that the boy’s mother had been incarcerated, and Robinson actually recognized the kid from a previous call out.

After getting permission from the child’s grandfather, he took the boy out for a birthday meal at McDonald’s and gave him cards from the Green Bay Packers football team.

Robinson has remained modest despite all the praise he’s received. He spoke about the day and the response he’s received, saying:

“He’d never been in a squad car so he was very excited. I’m not one for the spotlight but it was nice seeing all the comments… Officers do this every day. Not just police but different public service jobs as well – teachers, social workers… All of us do this, it’s not a rare occurrence. I do plan on making contact with him in the future and checking on him.”

