It’s been three years since Porter Robinson shook the EDM community with Worlds.

His new sound was highly influential within EDM, but it’s clear that Robinson wants to go on a completely new direction for his latest project.

As his first release since Worlds, Robinson dropped “Eon Break” under the alias Virtual Self.

Those who are used to the “feelsy” and emotional vibe of Worlds won’t recognize this track, which sounds like a harder style of DDR music.

Check out “Eon Breaks” below.