Regal Cinemas Will Let You Pay Less For Flops And More For Hits

I’m not sure how I feel about this. Part of me thinks I like it, but at the same time if I hear that a movie is a flop, I won’t even bother going to see it at the movies, not necessarily because of the price but because it just seems like a waste of time. I’ll wait for it to be FREE on Netflix instead.

Regal Cinema is going to start testing this program next year. Basically if a movie is rated well, the ticket price will be high (not sure if that means higher than normal or just normal price) and movies that have a bad review will be cheaper to see. There has been a drop in movie attendance due to streaming and on demand so this is a way to help boost ticket sales. Do you think this is a good program?

SOURCE: Bloomberg