Robot Granted Citizenship For First Time Ever [VIDEO]

Sophia the Robot, designed by Hanson Robotics, is now the first ever robot to be granted citizenship.

"It is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with citizenship." Please welcome the newest Saudi: Sophia. #FII2017 pic.twitter.com/bsv5LmKwlf — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) October 25, 2017

She spoke at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, where she was granted a passport. As expected, during the Q&A, there were some questions thrown out regarding the still rather controversial nature of humanoid AI incorporated into human society.

Human rights issues have also surfaced regarding Sophia’s Saudi citizenship, reports the BBC. According to Saudi guardianship system, women must be accompanied by men in public and wear the traditional abaya, both of which Sophia is exempt from despite looking like and being programmed as a woman.

Journalist Murtaza Hussain tweeted:

“This robot has gotten Saudi citizenship before kafala workers who have been living in the country their entire lives.”

Watch the interview with Sophia below.