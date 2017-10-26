Sacramento-Filmed Movie Set For Release Nov. 3rd [VIDEO]

The movie, a seriously great movie that will probably end up, if not winning a ton of awards, will at least be nominated in most of the categories, easily, was filmed here in Sacramento, and is set to be released next Friday, November 3rd.

The movie is called “Lady Bird,” and it’s about a teen girl who sort of hates Sacramento and wants to leave for the east coast and start her own life separate of what she’s grown up around. Her grades aren’t perfect, yet she desires to apply to prestigious schools in New York (or others along the east coast), much to the surprise of many, including her parents (her mother even suggests she go to “city college,” then jail), and also teachers at her school. She’s rebellious, and keeps trying to break away from her parents, but it ends up being the story of a great mother/daughter bonding experience.

Here’s the trailer for the movie:



Writer/Director Greta Gerwig grew up here in Sacramento, and the story of “Ladybird” is loosely based on her real life story. Saoirse Ronan plays Christine (Lady Bird) in the movie, and she gives a very natural, sharp, and witty performance. She was also the star (alongside Ed Sheeran) of the music video for “Galway Girl.”

It’s a great “coming of age” movie, and it shows many parts of Sacramento. A beautiful shot of Tower Bridge, a wonderful home in Granite Bay, and it shows some neighborhoods around downtown, and includes East Sac, the Fab Forties, and even some local stores (Thrift Town). For some more info on the movie, check out the IMDB page here. A review of the movie with some interviews with the cast here.