Selena Gomez Announces First Performance After Kidney Transplant

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez is set for her first public performance since having a kidney transplant earlier this year.

Related: Selena Gomez and Marshmello Team for ‘Wolves’

Gomez has revealed that she will perform her new Marshmello collaboration, “Wolves,” when she hits the stage at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19.

“Can’t wait,” Gomez posted to Twitter with an announcement of her AMAs performance.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” the pop star shared in September regarding her surgery. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

See the both posts below.