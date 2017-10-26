The Sacramento Train Heroes Movie Has A Date!

Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, and Anthony Sadler are the three friends who stopped a terror attack on a train in France 2 years ago, and the movie about their story has been given a release date.

The Clint Eastwood-directed movie is based on the story of the three friends, and that honorable moment when they stood up and saved a trainload of people from a disaster. It’s called “15:17 to Paris,” and it stars Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Jaleel White, as well as the three heroes themselves, and is based on the book the three co-wrote.

The release date is set for February 9th, 2018. So it’s really just a few months out. We can’t wait to see it!

