A Mom Made A ‘Pump-Kin’ Breastfeeding Jack-O-Lantern [PIC]

(Photo credit TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

This is kind of hilarious. It’s a breastfeeding Jack-O-Lantern, and it even has a breast pump attached as well.

She says the idea was kind of spontaneous. She was carving the Halloween pumpkin with her family and wanted to do “something really creative.” She says she use tomatoes for the breasts, and used some of the pumpkin seeds/pulp in the pump bottle.

She says she’s “adamant on breast-feeding,” and added “I don’t want to push it on people, but for those who do breast-feed, I wanted to normalize it while inspiring people to do something cool for Halloween.”

Pretty creative, and wouldn’t that get your attention if you were out walking around on Halloween?

Source.

