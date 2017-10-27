California Mom’s Mug Shot Is Going Viral After She Was Arrested [PICS]

After seeing her mug shot, one person wrote: “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart “.

After 20-year old Mirella Ponce was arrested in Fresno, the police posted her picture online but they never expected it to go viral because of her looks!

Mirella’s mug shot has been shared almost 5K times and has thousands of interactions and “likes”. The post says that she is member of the TRG gang and during a vehicle stop, they noticed that she had a loaded firearm.

The posts also says:

“Ponce was with her infant child and two other gang members when she was stopped. A passenger was arrested for an unrelated felony charge.”

CBSNews.com says that the post is receiving a mixed reaction online with some people fawning over how beautiful she is while others are criticizing the woman for having her child in such a dangerous situation.

