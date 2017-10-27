Dessert Hummus Is Now A Thing [VIDEO]

This is great news on a Friday if you have a sweet tooth and love hummus. Those two things might sound strange together, sweet and hummus but just have an open mind.

“Delighted By” is a company that appeared on “Shark Tank” and shortly after, Mark Cuban bought a 12% share in the company. The company swaps normal hummus ingredients for sweet ones like cocoa, vanilla, and mint and it’s only got four to six grams of sugar in a 2 tablespoon serving so it’s still a healthy snack.

Lets talk flavors, it comes in snickerdoodle, brownie batter, vanilla, and “choc-o-mint” and you can already find it on shelves across the country.

SOURCE: NY POST