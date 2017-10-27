Ed Sheeran On Taylor Swift’s New Man: “Really Good Dude.”

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are basically besties, and as you probably know, it’s usually pretty important to get your friends’ take on your new relationship, right?

Well, Ed Sheeran finally met Taylor Swifts new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. What did he have to say about Swift’s next song? Whoops, did we say song? We meant new guy. Ahem.

Ed says that “he’s really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude.”

So there you have it. Taylor’s new boyfriend is a really, really, really good guy.

Ed went on to say that he’s even been seeing more of Taylor recently, as she’s been making a lot of trips over the pond to hang with her new man.

