Freebies For The Kids (And Your Wallet) This Halloween

A lot of places are offering freebies for Halloween, or at least discounts, and some of the perks are happening already. For example, Chuck E. Cheese has “Chucktober,” in which every day this month, children wearing a costume will get 50 tickets for free. Some more perks listed below:

Sonic drive-in (Roseville, Woodland) is offering corn dogs for $.50 Halloween day.

IHOP fan? Kids under 12 get a free Scary Face Pancake from 7a to 10p, so basically all day. That’s on Halloween day as well. Kids get to decorate their own pancake face with whipped topping, strawberries, candy corn, etc.

Baskin Robbins fan? Grab a regular or kids’ sized scoop for $1.50 in their “Celebrate 31” promo.

Grab a “Boo-rito” at Chipotle if you wear a costume from 3p to close time. They’re also offering a promotion to win burritos for a year, check out details on their website.

Papa Murphy’s has a “Jack-O-Lantern pizza, and you can grab it for $8 through the 31st.

Krispy Kreme has their Halloween doughnuts out, and if you buy a dozen Original Glazed Doughnut Holes, they’ll give you a glow-in-the-dark bucket.

Wendy’s is selling their Halloween Frosty Coupon Books for $1, and apparently you can get 5 free Jr. Frostys from the coupons in the book.

Check out some more info and freebies here. Do you know of any other freebies we missed?