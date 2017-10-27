Kellogg’s Sends Out Apology After Cereal Box Sparks Outrage [Photo]

Filed Under: Cereal Box, Corn Pops, Kelloggs, racist
Boxes of Kellogg's cereals including Froot Loops, Cocoa Krispies and Raisin Bran are seen at a store in Arlington, Virginia, December 1, 2016. Kellogg's is facing a boycott organized by the Trump-aligned Breitbart News after the cereal giant decided to pull its advertising from the website. In the latest clash over corporate marketing and politics, Breitbart called on its readers to stop buying Kellogg's products to protest the company's "act of discrimination and intense prejudice." / AFP / SAUL LOEB
(Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

When purchasing boxes of cereal for their kids at the grocery store, parents never think about what could be on the actual box nor worry about anything that could be deemed inappropriate.

Well, Kellogg’s is making parents think twice when choosing what breakfast to select.

The major cereal brand is under fire right now for creating some unintentionally racist Corn Pops box art on their latest packaging.

Kellogg’s was informed of their mishap by Marvel writer Saladin Ahmedwho took to Twitter to voice his complaints. Ahmed called the art racist because the only brown Corn Pop in the entire packaging was working as a mall janitor while all of the other Corn Pops are having fun.

The cereal company was quick to apologize, however, and was something that Ahmed voiced appreciation for in a later tweet.

Kudos to Kellogg’s for cleaning up their mess.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live