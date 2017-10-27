LuLaRoe Hit With $1 Billion Lawsuit

I definitely noticed the LuLaRoe trend gain popularity last year on my Facebook feed. I even had a few people reach out to me to sell the product which seemed very much like a pyramid scheme to me and as it turns out, they are being hit with a huge lawsuit claiming they are just that.

The lawsuit claims that it had people buy into the clothing company’s product to then sell from home leaving thousands in debt and with unreturnable merchandise. The class action filed lawsuit is looking for $1 billion in damages and LuLaRoe had $2 billion in sales last year.

The suit says that as many as 80,000 people paid thousands upfront for their inventory going as far as taking out loans and racking up a ton of credit card debt. LuLaRoe says the claims are “baseless and inaccurate”.

SOURCE: CBS Sacramento