Mariah Carey Still Wears James Packer’s Engagement Ring? [PIC]

It’s been about a year since they called off their engagement and relationship, but Mariah Carey apparently still wears the engagement ring. She was seen wearing it to a dinner hosted by V Magazine.

It’s worth about $10 million, which is just silly enough, but their engagement has been off for a year now. I guess we know the answer to whether or not she kept the ring. James Packer is an Australian billionaire, and he was actually just interviewed. During the interview, he said that dating Mariah was “a mistake,” and that a producer introduced the two while he was at “a low point” in his life.

He added that Mariah is “kind, exciting and fun,” and said that she’s “bright” and is a “woman of substance,” but “it was a mistake for her and mistake for me.” They split in October last year after being engaged for 9 months.

She wore the ring to the dinner, and attended the dinner with her current boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. That’s a little weird, honestly. Wearing the $10 million engagement ring from your ex to a dinner with your new boyfriend. Hey, whatever. Check out the picture below.

