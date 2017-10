This marriage is officially over.

TMZ has reported that “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador is getting divorced from her husband of 17 years.

She announced the news during the filming of the season 12 reunion special, and it appears she and husband David split over a month ago.

Their rocky relationship was depicted on four season of the show, and it even came out that David had cheated on her.

