Starbucks Location Invents ‘It’ Inspired Drink That’s Making Baristas Mad [Photos]

Filed Under: blend, It Frappuccino, Scone, Starbucks
BEIJING, CHINA - 2017/08/09: A cup of icy Starbuck coffee. Logo on a cup of Starbuck coffee. Starbucks 2017 Q2 earnings report shows that the profit from China / Asia Pacific grew by 36%. in the future, China will probably surpass the United States as the largest market for Starbucks.
(Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It’s not uncommon for customers, especially coffee and Starbucks enthusiasts, to create a concoction that’s out of the ordinary. The famous Seattle-based coffee chain is used to this sorta gig.

With the release of the “Zombie Frappuccino,” one Starbucks location invented the “‘It’ Frappuccino,”  inspired by Pennywise the clown from the movies and book.

This isn’t a Starbucks certified beverage, it was invented by YouTuber Daisy Marquez, who teamed up with a Los Angeles location.

It’s comprised of Vanilla Bean Creme and strawberry puree. The problem that’s getting baristas peeved is the little disclaimer that states “tell us to add a vanilla bean scone!”

In their policy, Starbucks employees are not allowed to blend pastries into drinks. However, many customers never got the memo as people are the country have been asking for this treatment and are ultimately getting denied.

“And then I told her it’s a company wide policy to not to blend pastries into beverages, and that store is blatantly breaking policy. BUT I’LL BE HAPPY TO MAKE IT FOR YOU WITHOUT THE SCONE,” one Reddit user stated on a board about this drink.

“That daisy person is apparently popular on snapchat and I’m mad at her for letting this thing get around nationwide. I’m at a Texas location and I’m having to make it here. No scone in it tho,” said another.

Although it looks tasty, I think i’ll just stick to my normal vanilla latte. Hold the scone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live