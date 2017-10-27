Ten Careers Where Women Earn More Than Men

Isn’t that an awesome headline? There’s a statistic that says, on average, women earn less than men for teh same jobs. About 82 cents to the dollar, actually. So, we tracked down a list of careers where women will, on average, earn more than their male counterparts. Pretty cool, yeah?

The company was researching the wage gap statistic overall, and wanted to figure out where the opposite applies. Nobody was trying to disprove the statistic (all careers and employers should pay qualified individuals equally, no matter race, sex, etc), but just some number crunching figures.

The first one on the list is architecture. Women will earn about 14% more than men in this field, with an average salary after 5 years of $57,000.

Number 2 on the list is music. Apparently if you enter the music industry (it isn’t clear if they mean performance-related, or pop-star level, but just go with it), you’ll earn about 10.1% more than your male counterparts, with an average 5-year salary of around $44k.

3) Social work. Female social workers make about$40k after 5 years, which is 8.4% higher than men.

4) Advertisers pay about 8.1% more to women than to men, with an average 5-year salary in the mid-$40k range.

5) Environmental sciences. You’ll earn 6.8% more than men in this field, with about $47k after 5 years.

There are a lot more careers on the list, including chemical engineering and even sports management. Check out the list here.

