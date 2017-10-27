Thank You World Series! Get Your Free Doritos Locos Taco From Taco Bell On November 1

Thanks to the World Series, you can now score a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell on Nov. 1.

Taco Bell is currently running a promotion called “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.” If a player in this year’s World Series steals a base, everyone in the country gets a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole the first base of the series during game 2’s extra innings win on Wednesday.

On Facebook, he wrote: “What’s better than a World Series win in extra innings? Free TACOS! Proud to be America’s #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You get a taco, you get a taco, you ALL get free Tacos – on November 1st at a Taco Bell near you!”

If MLB allows players to wear nicknames on the back of their jerseys during certain games like this did this year, Maybin wants to be known now as “Taco Hero.”

Best of luck in the World Series…and thank you Taco Hero!