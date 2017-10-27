Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To DUI

By Darik
Filed Under: DUI, probation, Tiger Woods
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has plead guilty to driving while under the influence.

TMZ has reported that Woods will now be on probation for 12 months, and he will also have to complete 50 hours of community service.

While he’s avoiding jail, he could face time behind bars if he’s found to violate his parole.

This all stems from his May 2017 arrest where he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his car, and was later determined to have been under the influence of prescription drugs.

For more information, head right here.

