Tyrese In Hospital Due To Chest Pains

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

After spending a reported “explosive” day in court with his ex-wife, Tyrese checked himself into a hospital after experiencing “chest pains.”

This happened yesterday and last night, so details are still a little bit scarce, but Tyrese was apparently feeling chest pains, and they were bad enough to make him concerned, possibly that he was having a heart attack. He was also, at least according to a source, feeling dehydrated, which was a big factor in why he wanted to get himself checked out.

At last update he was receiving some fluids and tests.

Hopefully he’s alright!

Source.

