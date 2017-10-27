Walmart Will Soon Have Robots Roaming Its Stores

SKOKIE, IL - JANUARY 17: A sign hangs outside of a Walmart store on January 17, 2017 in Skokie, Illinois. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the nation's largest employer, announced today that it plans to create approximately 10,000 retail jobs this year through the opening of 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sams Club facilities and e-commerce services.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It looks like customers and associates won’t be the only ones roaming Walmart stores anymore.

The retailer has been testing the robots in a small number of stores in Arkansas and California. It is now expanding the program and will have robots in 50 stores by the end of January.

The robots scan aisles for out-of-stock items, items put in the wrong place by customers, incorrect prices, and wrong or missing labels. They continuously go up and down the aisles of the store, alerting human employees of errors it sees.

It practically replaces employees because they won’t be complaining during every shift with little error.

The robots are shaped like two-foot-tall towers on wheels and are equipped with cameras that can spot errors.

The robots are just one part of Walmart’s plan to make stores more efficient and easier for customers to shop.

