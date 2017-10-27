Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Maroon 5 At The Golden 1 Center!

Maroon 5 is making their way to Sacramento in June of 2018, on their Red Pill Blues Tour! You can score tickets to their show at the Golden 1 Center, where you’ll be able to hear all their new songs from the RPB album. The amazing Julia Michaels will be joining them on their tour, for even more great music!

Next week, we are hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5! Listen every day at 8am, noon, 3pm, and 5pm for the keyword to be announced. When the keyword is announced text it to 2-1-0-0-5 to be entered to win! You may receive a confirming text. Message & data rates may apply. Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 21005 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Can’t wait? Get your tickets HERE.

For a complete list of rules click HERE.