Adam Levine Dressed As A ‘Sexy Woman’ For Halloween [PIC]

(Photo by Evans Vestal Ward /NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 decided to go for an extreme with his outfit for Halloween, and dress up as a “sexy woman.” He was attending the “2017 Casamigos Halloween Party” (Casamigos is that tequila company that George Clooney started with a couple friends), and he went all out.

Wearing a lace leopard-print tank-top, fishnet tights, a zebra mini-skirt, a pink wig, and a short, pink, fuzzy jacket, (with his full-beard), Adam Levine dropped into the party and basically stole the show. He says he “raided” his wife’s closet (Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo). He added that “wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females.”

Behati must have stayed home. Maybe because she was embarrassed to be seen with him, but likely because, you know, she’s pregnant. Actually, we’re not sure why she wasn’t there, but she did show up at another party the next day in full-costume with Adam.

