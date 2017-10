With a wild 13-12 extra innings win on Sunday night, the Houston Astros lead the 2017 World Series 3-2.

The game lasted over 5 hours, which may lead to some tired faces Monday morning at work or school.

However, MLB has you covered by providing a great note that you can fill in and use as an excused absence from school or work today.

That’s very thoughtful of you MLB. Excuse me while I go give this note to my boss.