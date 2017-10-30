Baskin-Robbins Is Scaring Up Halloween Fun With $1.50 Ice Cream Scoops!

BURBANK, CA - DECEMBER 08: Baskin-Robbins crew members serve frozen treats to guests during Baskin-Robbins 70th birthday celebration on December 8, 2015 in Burbank, California.
(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Baskin-Robbins)

Looking to add more sweetness during Halloween? Baskin-Robbins has you covered.

On Tuesday only, the popular ice cream chain is selling regular and kid-sized scoops for just $1.50!

If you’d prefer to sip your scoop, you can enjoy a Small Cappuccino Blast frozen coffee beverage for $2.99 through Halloween. Their Cappuccino Blast can be customized with any Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor, including our seasonal ice creams.

Can I get a scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough and a scoop of pralines n’ cream?

