Baskin-Robbins Is Scaring Up Halloween Fun With $1.50 Ice Cream Scoops!

Looking to add more sweetness during Halloween? Baskin-Robbins has you covered.

On Tuesday only, the popular ice cream chain is selling regular and kid-sized scoops for just $1.50!

Kick off your Halloween celebration with a $1.50 scoop for Celebrate 31! pic.twitter.com/HXC6L2WJzZ — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) October 29, 2017

If you’d prefer to sip your scoop, you can enjoy a Small Cappuccino Blast frozen coffee beverage for $2.99 through Halloween. Their Cappuccino Blast can be customized with any Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor, including our seasonal ice creams.

