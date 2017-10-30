Baskin-Robbins Is Scaring Up Halloween Fun With $1.50 Ice Cream Scoops!

Looking to add more sweetness during Halloween? Baskin-Robbins has you covered.
On Tuesday only, the popular ice cream chain is selling regular and kid-sized scoops for just $1.50!
If you’d prefer to sip your scoop, you can enjoy a Small Cappuccino Blast frozen coffee beverage for $2.99 through Halloween. Their Cappuccino Blast can be customized with any Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor, including our seasonal ice creams.
Can I get a scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough and a scoop of pralines n’ cream?