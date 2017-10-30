Campus Officer In Hot Water After Mocking Colin Kaepernick With Halloween Costume [Photo]

An officer of the University of Nevada, Reno Police Dept. is under scrutiny as his viral photo of him wearing a tasteless Colin Kaepernick Halloween costume over the weekend.

Details on Cop Antonio Gutierrez Not Being Punished For Racist Costume Mocking Colin Kaepernick; Lame Apology Given https://t.co/eFpOlZjl8n pic.twitter.com/ge2kpKhYGv — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 30, 2017

The officer in hot water is Antonio Gutierrez, who wore a Kaepernick jersey with a “Will stand for food” sign while sporting an afro wig and a fake nose in an effort to make fun of the QB.

According to TMZ, Chief Adam Garcia issued a statement condemning Gutierrez saying, “For those who have seen the Halloween costume of one of our officers apparently mocking a citizen who has chosen to take advantage of his constitutional right to protest, I offer my sincere apologies.”

“Members of our profession are held to a higher standard and denigrating another — on or off duty — is insensitive for its lack of respect and lack of understanding on how others may negatively view their actions and may be impacted.”

Kaepernick was the Wolfpack’s QB from 2007-10 before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.