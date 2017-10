Clint Eastwood is working on his upcoming movie, “The 15:17 to Paris,” and it’s brought him right here to Sacramento!

The movie is about the three Sacramento men, Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone, and Alek Skarlatos, that thwarted a terror attack in Paris train.

All three men are playing themselves in the movie, and Sadler shared photos of Eastwood down the street from the Tower Bridge.

We making a movie 🎞 A post shared by Vibes Curator (@anthonysadler_) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Head to his Instagram to see even more!