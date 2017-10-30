Gas Prices To Go Up 12 Cents In California Starting Wednesday

The new California gas tax will officially take effect on Wednesday, adding 12 cents per gallon of gas in throughout the state.

Under Senate Bill No. 1, the gasoline tax will increase by 12 cents, from 18 cents to 30 cents per gallon, the Los Angeles Times reported after Gov. Jerry Brown signed the legislation in April.

Officials say the money will go towards improving roads and transportation.

“Safe and smooth roads make California a better place to live and strengthen our economy,” Brown said in a news release at the time. “This legislation will put thousands of people to work.”

The bill goes into effect Nov. 1.