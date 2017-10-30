Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Running For President Or Not?

We reported back in May that Dwayne Johnson had been joking about running for President, but what we thought was a joke then has gone far enough that it almost seems like a possibility at this point.

Over the weekend while at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con, an audience member asked him a question. That audience member asked whether or not The Rock was going to run for President. “I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that. I’ll just say that” was his response.

He was really promoting the new “Jumanji” movie at the convention, but when you’re a celebrity, no matter what event you’re at, you’ll be asked completely unrelated questions by, well, everyone really. Would he run in 2020? Well, honestly probably not, that’s not that far away, and there should be more planning in place by now, but maybe 2024?

Didn’t Kanye say he was going to run at some point?

