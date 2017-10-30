Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Running For President Or Not?

Filed Under: 20/20, 2024, Comic Con, Dwayne Johnson, dwayne johnson president, Election, jumanji, kanye president, people's president, Stan Lee, The Rock, welcome to the jungle
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

We reported back in May that Dwayne Johnson had been joking about running for President, but what we thought was a joke then has gone far enough that it almost seems like a possibility at this point.

Over the weekend while at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con, an audience member asked him a question. That audience member asked whether or not The Rock was going to run for President. “I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that. I’ll just say that” was his response.

He was really promoting the new “Jumanji” movie at the convention, but when you’re a celebrity, no matter what event you’re at, you’ll be asked completely unrelated questions by, well, everyone really. Would he run in 2020? Well, honestly probably not, that’s not that far away, and there should be more planning in place by now, but maybe 2024?

Didn’t Kanye say he was going to run at some point?

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live