Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Spent Entire Sunday Together [PICS]

After watching the interview Selena Gomez did on “Today” it makes perfect sense why she has reconnected with Justin Bieber. She was in really bad shape before her best friend Francia Raisa gave her a kidney. She was given the gift of life and now it seems that it’s making her rekindle old relationships. Life is too short to shut out someone you once loved.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spent the entire day together yesterday. Grabbing some breakfast, then going to church and even hanging out back at her place which they were seen doing last week as well. According to TMZ, all is good between Selena and The Weeknd, he knows she has been hanging out with Justin and doesn’t seem to be upset about it.

