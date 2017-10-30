Kidney Stone Scare Turns 45 Year-Old Into New Mom

This is another one of those “I didn’t know I was pregnant” stories that make everyone question the valididty, but the truth is that sometimes it just happens.

Beth Clay and her husband Scott have grown children of their own already. Beth is 45 years old, and she has a strict diet and workout routine. In the past 9 months, she actually lost about 15 pounds, despite there being a baby growing inside of her. One morning she was feeling some abdominal pains, and thinking it was kidney stones, she went to the hospital. Once there, they discovered that she was actually going into labor with her surprise baby.

Beth says that the doctors think the baby was “hiding” behind her kidneys and liver, and somehow just wasn’t showing. She says “I was in tiptop shape, and then the next three days here’s this little rascal.” The baby, named Liam Ryder, spent a couple days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit just to be sure all was well, but he was sent home in great shape.

