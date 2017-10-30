Sacramento Ranked 7th Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In U.S.

The list of the top 10 cities in the U.S. for trick-or-treating is out, and Sacramento has a spot!

According to the Sacramento Bee, California’s capital came in at number 7 on the list, with San Francisco ranked number one.

San Jose, Long Beach, and Los Angeles also placed high, at second, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

The rankings were conducted by Zillow, and they looked at each city’s median home value, the housing density for single families, and the percentage of the population under 10 years old to determine their list.

Looking even further into the Sacramento trick-or-treating scene, the best neighborhoods to visit are Brentwood, Upper Land Park, Village 12 in North Natomas, South Oak Park, and South Hagginwood.

For more info, head right here.