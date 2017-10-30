Simon Cowell Spent Time In Hospital Over The Weekend

Simon Cowell, probably most well known for his judging on “American Idol” as well as his work judging on “America’s Got Talent” spent some time in the hospital over the weekend.

Early Friday morning, he got out of bed and was heading downstairs because he couldn’t sleep. He must not have been feeling well, because he apparently fainted on his way back up the steps, and then fell the rest of the way down. He was taken to the hospital for some testing after being carried in a stretcher out of his house.

It was later revealed that he has been dealing with low blood pressure, and doctors seem to think that’s why he fell. He’s vowed to “take better care” of himself after this incident, because he could have been injured pretty badly, but mostly for his new son, Eric, now only 3 years old.

He returned home during the weekend after the checkup, gave a thumbs up and he seemed to be doing well and was uninjured despite the fall.

