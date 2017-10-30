Teenage Girls Are More Likely To Succeed If They Have Pushy, Nagging Moms

By Doug Lazy
Not only are teenage girls with nagging moms less likely to become pregnant, they’re more likely to go to college. See why…

According to Dailymail.co.uk, a new study from the University of Essex found that are benefits to nagging your teenage daughters, and these are just a few:

  • Your daughters are less likely to become teen mothers
  • Your daughters are more likely to go to college
  • Your daughters are less likely to be unemployed
  • Your daughters are less likely to earn poor wages when they do get a job
  • Your daughters are more likely to partner with successful men

And that’s just the beginning! The article suggests that pushy and nagging moms set “high standards” and that “means adolescent girls are less likely to become pregnant and suffer the setbacks in life that go with being a teenage mum.”

See more reasons why being a pushy parent will pay off in the long run for your teenage daughter, (and more on the study), HERE

“being a pushy parent is the best way to prepare her for success, say researchers.”

 

