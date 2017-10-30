Woman Sued Sephora After Getting Herpes On Her Lips

Whenever you go to a makeup store or counter what do you see? SAMPLES! Now the question is, do you try the samples? If you do, do you spray them down with disinfectant first?

A California woman used a sample lipstick at Sephora and shortly after discovered she had gotten herpes on her lips. The woman claims she never had herpes or cold sores before this visit to Sephora. In the legal documents, the woman claims Sephora failed to warn customers the risks that come with trying on sample lipstick.

She’s suing Sephora for the emotional distress over an “incurable lifelong affliction”.

SOURCE: TMZ 

