Andy Dick Fired From Film For Licking, Groping Castmates

Aging actor and comedian Andy Dick has now been accused of sexual harassment, joining the ranks of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Ben Affleck.

Radar Online has reported that the actor was working on an upcoming film called Raising Buchanan, but was recently fired for a number of disturbing reasons.

Dick has been accused of groping the genitals of people on set, as well as making sexual advances on four members of the production staff. Even weirder, he’s been accused of licking and kissing people without getting permission, something the actor freely admits to.

He explained:

“In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

While he’s not afraid to admit he’s done some of the things he’s been accused of, he’s adamantly denied groping anyone. He said:

“I don’t grope people anymore….. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals. Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

The 51-year-old also joked that he doesn’t “know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date.”

Learn more about the allegations right here.