Benefit Recalls Its Gimme Brow Product

Benefit announced that they are officially recalling its Gimme Brow product because the latest batch did not meet their standard.

Bustle spoke with a Benefit representative, who said that the product can still be used on the brows. The recall was issued because it can cause eye irritation if it comes in contact with your eyes. The company also mentioned that no one has issued any complaints about the product and no one has experienced harm using it. The recall was issued by Benefit of their own accord because the product did not meet company standards.

You’re entitled to a full refund if you have any Gimme Brow products no matter what size or if it was purchased separately or as a part of a kit. “Benefit Cosmetics asks that you return the product to your original place of purchase. If you have any additional questions or concerns, you may reach them by email at GimmeBrowInfo@benefitcosmetics.com or by phone at +1-800-252-9218 (in the U.S. or Canada) and +1-317-449-2302 (US Toll number for international calls).”