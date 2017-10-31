Christina Augilera Will Be Doing A ‘Bodyguard’ Tribute On The AMA’s [PIC]

The 2017 American Music Awards are coming up on November 19th on ABC and we have a lot to look forward to with one performance alone.

Christina Aguilera will be doing a tribute to Whitney Houston and celebrating the 25th anniversary of her work in “The Bodyguard” movie and soundtrack. She said,

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers. To be honoring the one and only, Whitney Houston, is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on.”

Whitney’s estate released a statement,

“Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song ‘Run to You. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music.”

