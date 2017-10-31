Company Is Giving Non-Smokers Extra Vacation Days To Make Up for Smoke Breaks

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: cigarette, extra vacation days, nonsmokers, quite smoking, smokers
A picture taken on September 29, 2017 shows a close up shot of a man smoking a cigarette in Kuwait City. On October 1, 2017, the United Arab Emirates will double the price of tobacco and increase soft drink prices by 50 percent, ahead of a more general tax on goods and services on January 1 next year. It is but one of the six Gulf Cooperation Council states -- along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar -- to introduce the five-percent VAT next year as they seek to redress their economies. / AFP PHOTO / Yasser Al-Zayyat (Photo credit should read YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images

A company is giving their non-smoking employees an extra 6 vacation days per year to make up for the breaks that smokers take to light up…

Independent.co.uk says that a Japanese marketing firm is giving its non-smoking staff six additional vacation days per year “to make up for the time off smokers take for cigarette breaks.”

The new policy came into place after non-smokers complained that they were working more than their collegues who smoke. The company’s CEO put the policy in place in the hopes that more of his employees will quit smoking.

 

