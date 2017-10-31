Dancing With The Stars Update – 10-31-17 [VIDEO]

Surprise! Double elimination day!

First let’s talk about how much of a trooper Lindsey Stirling is. She got some sort of a rib injury during rehearsals on Sunday, doctors are calling it a “blunt rib injury and possible separation.” She was working on a “rapid” dance move when it happened. If she wasn’t able to perform, she would have to forfeit the competition. Details on that, and her reaction here. She was able to dance her way through the pain to score a 27/30. Pretty awesome! Here’s her dance:

Now for the elimination round. It was a surprise double-elimination last night, with both of those eliminated scoring the same – a 24/30. Nikki Bella and her partner Artem Chigvintsev went home, alongside Vanessa Lachey and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Vanessa of course follows husband Nick just a week after he was sent home.

This leave just 6 couples remaining, including Lindsey Stirling with her injured rib, Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, Victoria Arlen, Drew Scott, and Terrell Owens. Who are you rooting for?

