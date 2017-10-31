Ellen Sends Sarah Paulson & Producer Andy To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights [VIDEO]

If you won tickets to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights last week, this is one of the mazes you have either already seen, or will see when you go.

My favorite part of Halloween is when Ellen sends her producer Andy through haunted houses with celebrities and also when Jimmy Kimmel tells parents to tell their kids that they ate all of their Halloween candy. We will have to wait a few days for Jimmy but we have the Ellen Halloween festivities on deck. Producer Andy and Sarah Paulson took on the “American Horror Story” maze and their reactions did not disappoint.