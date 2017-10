What a great year for Gorillaz fans. After being quiet for seven years, the band released¬†Humanz,¬†went on tour (which they’re still on), and have now released a new track, “Garage Palace.”

The song features vocals by Little Simz and has a corresponding video, which has an amazing vintage video game feel.

According to NME, Damon Albarn is already planning the release for the Gorillaz’ next album and he’s stated that it may be another surprise release.

Check out “Garage Palace” below.