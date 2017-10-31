Haunted Spots In Old Sacramento

We’ve brought you some of the top most haunted areas around Sacramento, but these next 5 will focus specifically on Old Sacramento. Old Sac has a ton of history, and there’s plenty of ghost stories and shady backgrounds on former residents of the town.

Dingley Steam Coffee & Spice Mill Building (It’s next to the Train Museum, to the right of the Hardware Store)

They say that you have a pretty good chance to hear various bumps as well as things being thrown off of shelves in the lower level. There have also been reports of things moving around when there’s nobody else around. A little less common, but every now and then a door will slam shut somewhere in the building. Nathaniel Dingley used to own the building in the 1800s, and was found dead in his apartment upstairs “due to unknown circumstances.” He also threw his daughter, who had a mental disability, down the stairs.

The Vernon-Brannan House (112 J St, the bike shop)

This is a friendly ghost story. Multiple reports have said that if you stand on the stairs inside the building for too long, a voice whispers “excuse me” into your ear, as she would like to pass you on the steps. She will also turn the upper balcony lights on if you stand on the patio of the building/former home.

Sac History Museum (The standalone building near the train turntable behind the train museum)

This is a frequent stop for paranormal researchers, as well as psychics. They say that some of the artifacts in the museum “give off a special energy.” The building used to be the City Hall and Waterworks building. Being the City Hall, it’s also where hangings used to take place, including three men, for various crimes. Those were the final executions at the building.

The Eagle Theater (directly across from the “covered garage” that houses some trains)

This building is said to be haunted by a theater director from the 1970s. People report hearing bumping noises, chairs moving, and a mysterious “collecting” of forgotten items. They say that if you leave something in the theater, it will somehow find its way to the green room once a show is over. Apparently nobody can explain how that happens. If chairs were left on stage overnight, the next day they’re in a different spot.

There’s a lot of great history all around Old Sacramento, and these stories really have us curious. Does anyone want to spend a night there with us?