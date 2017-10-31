Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Recall First Date

By Hayden Wright

Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez began dating in February, which launched a whirlwind year of Instagrams, public appearances and tabloid speculation. Despite their public approach to dating, their love has blossomed in private, beginning with their first date. This month the power couple cover Vanity Fair and remember how quickly they hit it off.

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” Lopez said. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”

Rodriguez said he wasn’t sure if the evening was a “date” until Lopez confirmed that she was single. He deployed a useful baseball metaphor for that moment.

“She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single,” he said. “I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”

What did he text? “You look sexy AF.”

The rest is history: In the profile, J-Lo and A-Rod (termed “J-Rod” on the cover) discuss parenting, their humble beginnings and how they remain grateful for their respected successes. A splashy photo shoot shows the couple living the high life and modeling designer fall fashions.

On Instagram, Jennifer teased a behind-the-scenes video from the photo shoot:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

See the romantic cover here: