Two of the biggest modern eyeliner icons, Kat Von D and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, have teamed up to bring us what will surely be an incredible product.

The limited edition Basket Case pencil liner will be released in January, according to HelloGiggles.

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Now it’ll be easier than ever to channel your inner rock star.